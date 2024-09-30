Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 9,913 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCBFree Report) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,345 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,913 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 12.16% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $5,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $334,000.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of BBCB stock opened at $46.97 on Monday. JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $41.88 and a 52-week high of $47.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.38.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (BBCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund seeks to track a market-cap weighted index to provide exposure to high-yield, USD-denominated corporate debt securities. The fund invests in securities with maturities of at least 18 months.

