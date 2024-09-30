Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $5.83 Million Position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) by 38.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 62,194 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Berry Global Group worth $5,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BERY. Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 54,800.0% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 1,309.1% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Berry Global Group during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in Berry Global Group by 433.1% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. 95.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Berry Global Group stock opened at $68.88 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.15. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a one year low of $53.92 and a one year high of $69.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.83 and a 200-day moving average of $61.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 27.32%. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.13%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $89.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Berry Global Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.82.

Berry Global Group Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

