Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $51.60 Million Stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 68.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,153,476 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 467,121 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $51,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Dynatrace by 76.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Dynatrace by 3,813.3% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Dynatrace during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the second quarter worth $32,000. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.09.

In other Dynatrace news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 15,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total value of $681,164.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 237,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,514,277.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 50,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $2,575,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 650,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,505,230.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 15,404 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total transaction of $681,164.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 237,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,514,277.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,426 shares of company stock valued at $3,804,069 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DT opened at $52.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.05. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.42 and a 52 week high of $61.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.74.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The firm had revenue of $399.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

