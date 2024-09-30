Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 81,711 Shares of iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYBB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYBB – Free Report) by 173.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,875 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,711 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 1.54% of iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF worth $5,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nottingham Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 14.4% during the second quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 29,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 3,695 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its position in iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 130.3% in the second quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 38,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after buying an additional 21,856 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP purchased a new stake in iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $462,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,760,000. Finally, Fiduciary Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $466,000.

NYSEARCA HYBB opened at $47.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $395.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.22. iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $42.73 and a twelve month high of $47.42.

The iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (HYBB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index that only includes bonds with a credit rating of BB. HYBB was launched on Oct 6, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

