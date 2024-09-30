Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $5.80 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:HDMV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:HDMV – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 204,296 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,645 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF worth $5,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new stake in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,882,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF by 71.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 163,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,779,000 after buying an additional 67,967 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 167,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,742,000 after buying an additional 5,847 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF by 30.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 24,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 5,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF by 24.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HDMV stock opened at $31.62 on Monday. First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF has a 12 month low of $25.93 and a 12 month high of $32.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.55.

About First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF

The First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF (HDMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility index. The fund is an actively-managed fund of low expected volatility mid and large-cap stocks from developed markets. HDMV was launched on Aug 24, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

