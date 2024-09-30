Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 178,829 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,349 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Merchants were worth $5,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FRME. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in First Merchants by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 26,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of First Merchants by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,405 shares of the bank’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Merchants in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of First Merchants in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Merchants in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens downgraded shares of First Merchants from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of First Merchants in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of First Merchants from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of First Merchants in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, First Merchants presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.20.

First Merchants Price Performance

Shares of First Merchants stock opened at $36.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. First Merchants Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.70 and a fifty-two week high of $42.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.06. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.02.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $267.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.35 million. First Merchants had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 9.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. Analysts expect that First Merchants Co. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

First Merchants Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.35%.

First Merchants Profile

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. The company offers a range of financial services, including time, savings, and demand deposits; and consumer, commercial, agri-business, public finance, and real estate mortgage loans.

