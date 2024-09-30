Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FESM) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FESM – Free Report) by 846.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,988 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 184,214 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.06% of Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF worth $5,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FESM. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF by 103.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 612,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,832,000 after purchasing an additional 311,352 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 42,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 5,141 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $239,000.

Get Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF alerts:

Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

FESM opened at $32.12 on Monday. Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $24.58 and a 1 year high of $32.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $626.98 million, a PE ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 1.22.

About Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF

The Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF (FESM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US, small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on computer-aided analysis, which chooses stocks belonging to the Russel 2000 Index. FESM was launched on Dec 20, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.