Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,607 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Plexus worth $6,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Plexus by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Plexus by 36,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Plexus in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its stake in Plexus by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Plexus by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. 94.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Plexus news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 1,656 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $190,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,118,430. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Plexus news, insider Victor (Pang Hau) Tan sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,137.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 1,656 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $190,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,118,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,769 shares of company stock valued at $2,731,834. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Plexus Stock Performance

Shares of PLXS opened at $136.44 on Monday. Plexus Corp. has a 52 week low of $87.21 and a 52 week high of $138.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.69 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.38.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Plexus had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The firm had revenue of $960.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Plexus Corp. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PLXS shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Plexus from $114.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Plexus from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Plexus has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

