Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $6.11 Million Stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF – Free Report) by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,173 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF worth $6,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TCAF. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 78.6% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $78,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 16.7% during the first quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 3,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, PCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $214,000.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF stock opened at $33.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 0.93. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $23.95 and a 12-month high of $33.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.07.

The T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (TCAF) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on large cap equity. TCAF is an actively managed fund that pursues higher quality stocks of US large-cap companies that are perceived to have above average potential for capital growth.

