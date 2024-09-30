Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF (NYSEARCA:QFLR) Stock Holdings Increased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF (NYSEARCA:QFLR – Free Report) by 25.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 221,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,500 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF worth $6,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Claro Advisors LLC grew its position in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF by 61.5% in the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 15,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 5,836 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC grew its position in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF by 12.9% in the second quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 58,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 6,699 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF in the second quarter worth $332,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF by 79.4% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 29,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 12,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF by 21.8% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 84,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after buying an additional 15,074 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF stock opened at $27.47 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.66. Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF has a 1-year low of $24.65 and a 1-year high of $29.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75 and a beta of 1.00.

The Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF (QFLR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to provide capital appreciation by holding a portfolio representative of the NASDAQ-100, while hedging the downside risk using a laddered options strategy. The fund utilizes four, one-year FLEX options packages with staggered 3-month expiration dates to target a maximum loss of approximately 10% on a rolling 12-month basis.

