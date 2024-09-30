Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 97,122 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $6,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Carter’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,011,000. Reinhart Partners LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 461,190 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,580,000 after purchasing an additional 185,458 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 189.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 265,680 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $19,897,000 after purchasing an additional 173,855 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Carter’s by 29.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 757,116 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $46,918,000 after buying an additional 170,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in Carter’s during the first quarter valued at $6,991,000.

Shares of CRI stock opened at $66.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.23. Carter’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.74 and a 12-month high of $88.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.22.

Carter’s ( NYSE:CRI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The textile maker reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.31. Carter’s had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $564.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.79 million. Analysts expect that Carter’s, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th. Carter’s’s payout ratio is currently 50.47%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Carter’s from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Carter’s from $65.00 to $54.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.17.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Little Planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S.

