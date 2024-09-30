Rhumbline Advisers Invests $197,000 in Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV)

Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 41,818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Propel Bio Management LLC bought a new stake in Achieve Life Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,149,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences by 56.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 948,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,311,000 after purchasing an additional 342,731 shares during the last quarter. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $2,578,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $482,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 33.52% of the company’s stock.

Achieve Life Sciences Trading Up 7.4 %

NASDAQ:ACHV opened at $4.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $163.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.68. Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.03 and a 52 week high of $5.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Achieve Life Sciences ( NASDAQ:ACHV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.03). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.43) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACHV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Achieve Life Sciences in a research report on Friday. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

Achieve Life Sciences Company Profile

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cytisinicline for smoking cessation and nicotine addiction. The company offers cytisinicline, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain that reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms.

