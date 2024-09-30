Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,215 Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 107,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,215 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Celsius were worth $6,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Celsius in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Celsius in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in Celsius during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Celsius by 3,116.7% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in Celsius by 1,370.0% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on CELH. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on shares of Celsius from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Celsius in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Celsius from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Celsius from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Celsius from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.29.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO John Fieldly sold 74,847 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $2,454,981.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,812,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,449,672. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Price Performance

Shares of Celsius stock opened at $32.53 on Monday. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.86 and a 1-year high of $99.62. The company has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.75, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.80.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Celsius had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 94.75%. The business had revenue of $402.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celsius Company Profile

(Free Report)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Featured Articles

