American Century Companies Inc. Grows Stake in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,315 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $1,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 59.6% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 474 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 0.3% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 117,516 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,730,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 0.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 117,692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,742,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 47.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,030 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,855 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prosperity Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PB opened at $70.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.90. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.60 and a 12 month high of $74.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.43.

Prosperity Bancshares Announces Dividend

Prosperity Bancshares ( NYSE:PB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 6.32%. The firm had revenue of $458.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 51.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on PB. Barclays lifted their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush upgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial cut shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prosperity Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.58.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

