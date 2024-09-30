Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $6.15 Million Stock Position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,364 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,518 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $6,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 429.2% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 254 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 107.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 962 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management boosted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 1,190 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 333.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, CEO Jay C. Horgen sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.98, for a total value of $1,547,820.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,883,926.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Affiliated Managers Group news, insider Rizwan M. Jamal sold 8,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.89, for a total value of $1,490,657.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 128,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,208,930.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jay C. Horgen sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.98, for a total transaction of $1,547,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,883,926.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,408 shares of company stock worth $3,865,068. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Performance

Shares of AMG opened at $176.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.20. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.22 and a 52-week high of $189.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $171.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.31.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.60 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $500.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.03 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 31.51% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.45 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 22.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Affiliated Managers Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $201.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $200.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Affiliated Managers Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.80.

Affiliated Managers Group Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

