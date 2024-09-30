Rhumbline Advisers Has $165,000 Stock Holdings in Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS – Free Report) by 1,647.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,313 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,009 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Flexsteel Industries were worth $165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $127,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Flexsteel Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Flexsteel Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries in the first quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Heron Bay Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries during the 1st quarter worth $298,000. 36.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Flexsteel Industries alerts:

Flexsteel Industries Stock Performance

Flexsteel Industries stock opened at $43.96 on Monday. Flexsteel Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.67 and a 12-month high of $45.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Flexsteel Industries Increases Dividend

Flexsteel Industries ( NASDAQ:FLXS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. Flexsteel Industries had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $110.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.52 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Flexsteel Industries, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from Flexsteel Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Flexsteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Flexsteel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FLXS

Flexsteel Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a manufacturer, importer, and markets of upholstered furniture for residential and contract markets in the United States. It provides upholstered furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining rocking chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs, kitchen storage, bedroom furniture, and outdoor furniture.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Flexsteel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexsteel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.