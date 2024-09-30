Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 11,401 Shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report) by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,401 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.35% of Huron Consulting Group worth $6,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,533,000. TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the second quarter valued at about $310,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 1.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 181,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 35.2% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 5,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huron Consulting Group

In other news, CEO C. Mark Hussey sold 34,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.69, for a total value of $3,424,768.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,566,805.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Huron Consulting Group news, Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 1,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total value of $114,078.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,271,481.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO C. Mark Hussey sold 34,013 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.69, for a total value of $3,424,768.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,566,805.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,139 shares of company stock worth $4,482,466 over the last quarter. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HURN shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $137.00 price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.75.

Huron Consulting Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HURN opened at $108.01 on Monday. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.26 and a 52 week high of $115.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.70.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.20. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 20.44%. The company had revenue of $371.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children’s and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

Further Reading

