Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC – Free Report) by 15.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,011 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,880 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.11% of Entravision Communications worth $195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Entravision Communications by 51.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 8,280 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Entravision Communications by 8.2% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 367,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 27,792 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Entravision Communications by 68.0% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 436,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 176,500 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Entravision Communications by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 704,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 25,681 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Entravision Communications by 9.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,226,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,291,000 after buying an additional 266,642 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Entravision Communications alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Entravision Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 20th.

Entravision Communications Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of Entravision Communications stock opened at $2.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $190.68 million, a PE ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 0.98. Entravision Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.33 and a fifty-two week high of $4.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.99.

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Entravision Communications had a negative net margin of 10.06% and a negative return on equity of 5.24%. The company had revenue of $82.65 million during the quarter.

Entravision Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.39%. Entravision Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -26.67%.

Entravision Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as an advertising solutions, media, and technology company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Digital, Television, and Audio. It reaches and engages Hispanics in the United States. The company's portfolio encompasses integrated end-to-end advertising solutions, including digital, television, and audio properties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Entravision Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entravision Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.