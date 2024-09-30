Rinkey Investments Has $520,000 Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Rinkey Investments grew its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1,016.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,208 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,831 shares during the quarter. Rinkey Investments’ holdings in NVIDIA were worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,351 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 14,514 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,188,000 after buying an additional 5,496 shares during the period. Blackhill Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,729,000. Axiom Investors LLC DE boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 1,767,923 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $875,511,000 after buying an additional 212,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 120.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 2,311 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $121.40 on Monday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $39.23 and a 1 year high of $140.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 trillion, a P/E ratio of 70.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.35.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.74 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.04% and a return on equity of 113.50%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 122.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.34%.

NVIDIA declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 28th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the computer hardware maker to purchase up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. TD Cowen upgraded shares of NVIDIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.10.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 165,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.27, for a total transaction of $20,021,677.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,420,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,021,107,588.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.14, for a total transaction of $15,256,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,614,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,122,250,464.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 165,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.27, for a total transaction of $20,021,677.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,420,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,021,107,588.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,277,403 shares of company stock worth $512,029,184. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

