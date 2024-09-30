Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 76,804 Shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) by 153.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,729 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,804 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Core & Main were worth $6,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the first quarter worth $38,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Core & Main by 25.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Core & Main by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Core & Main by 50.4% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Core & Main alerts:

Core & Main Price Performance

Shares of CNM opened at $45.77 on Monday. Core & Main, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.98 and a 12-month high of $62.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.30 and its 200 day moving average is $52.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.04.

Core & Main ( NYSE:CNM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.13). Core & Main had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Core & Main announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 12th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James G. Castellano sold 12,500 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $652,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,577.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CNM. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Core & Main from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Core & Main from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Core & Main from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Core & Main from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Core & Main in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Core & Main has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.55.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CNM

Core & Main Profile

(Free Report)

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter sets, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Core & Main Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core & Main and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.