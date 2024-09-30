Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 29,610 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB – Free Report) by 14.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 178,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,610 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February were worth $6,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFEB. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 828.2% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,091,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,297,000 after purchasing an additional 974,209 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 724.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 384,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,134,000 after purchasing an additional 337,864 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 90.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 579,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,784,000 after buying an additional 274,595 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 70.6% in the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 550,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,798,000 after acquiring an additional 227,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 564,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,294,000 after purchasing an additional 211,615 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Stock Performance

BATS:PFEB opened at $35.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $785.44 million, a P/E ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.83.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (PFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

