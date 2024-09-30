Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 44,039 Shares of SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF (BATS:HYBL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF (BATS:HYBL – Free Report) by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 221,217 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,039 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 4.06% of SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF worth $6,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $258,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF during the first quarter worth $358,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $446,000. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF by 51.5% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 21,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 7,446 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF alerts:

SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF Price Performance

HYBL stock opened at $28.68 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.25.

SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF Cuts Dividend

SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.1912 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

The SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF (HYBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund seeks to provide risk-adjusted total return and high current income through an actively managed portfolio of USD-denominated high yield corporate bonds, senior loans, and collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of any maturity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.