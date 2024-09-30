ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Free Report) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,771 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of ESAB worth $6,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ESAB. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ESAB by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of ESAB by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 25,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of ESAB in the 4th quarter worth about $1,239,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in ESAB in the 4th quarter valued at about $820,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda lifted its holdings in ESAB by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Get ESAB alerts:

ESAB Stock Performance

ESAB stock opened at $106.51 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.72. ESAB Co. has a 12 month low of $61.43 and a 12 month high of $114.77. The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

ESAB Announces Dividend

ESAB ( NYSE:ESAB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. ESAB had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 9.06%. The firm had revenue of $707.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ESAB Co. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. ESAB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ESAB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on ESAB from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America upped their price target on ESAB from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on ESAB in a report on Thursday, June 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of ESAB from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on ESAB from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ESAB

About ESAB

(Free Report)

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, automated welding, and gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ESAB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESAB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.