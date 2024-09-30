Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $6.82 Million Holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report) by 45.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 138,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 114,097 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $6,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KLIC. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 17,075.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC lifted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.33.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock opened at $44.77 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.59 and a 200 day moving average of $45.94. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.20 and a 12 month high of $56.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -37.62 and a beta of 1.38.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a positive return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 7.94%. The company had revenue of $181.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is -67.23%.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through four segments: Ball Bonding Equipment, Wedge Bonding Equipment, Advanced Solutions, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company offers ball bonding equipment, wafer level bonding equipment, wedge bonding equipment; and advanced display, die-attach, and thermocompression systems and solutions, as well as tools, spares and services for equipment.

