Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 24,283 Shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 266,885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,283 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Oceaneering International were worth $6,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OII. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Oceaneering International during the fourth quarter valued at $15,161,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Oceaneering International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $409,000. Appian Way Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Oceaneering International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,620,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Oceaneering International during the 4th quarter worth about $8,884,000. Finally, Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 358,727 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,634,000 after acquiring an additional 11,705 shares during the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oceaneering International stock opened at $24.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.67 and a twelve month high of $30.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 2.35.

Oceaneering International ( NYSE:OII Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.09). Oceaneering International had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 4.87%. The firm had revenue of $668.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Earl Childress sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total value of $257,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,473,920.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director M Kevin Mcevoy sold 9,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $252,711.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 141,837 shares in the company, valued at $3,704,782.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Earl Childress sold 10,000 shares of Oceaneering International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total value of $257,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,473,920.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,975 shares of company stock worth $585,413. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OII shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Oceaneering International from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Oceaneering International from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Oceaneering International in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. It operates through Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group, Integrity Management & Digital Solutions, and Aerospace and Defense Technologies segments.

