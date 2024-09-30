AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:ARB) Stock Holdings Lessened by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:ARB – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 233,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 912 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.09% of AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF worth $6,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Columbus Macro LLC increased its stake in shares of AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 14,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 152,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,149,000 after acquiring an additional 7,749 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,620,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF during the second quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. now owns 445,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,994,000 after buying an additional 3,154 shares during the period.

AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF stock opened at $27.75 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.15. The stock has a market cap of $72.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.08. AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 12 month low of $25.81 and a 12 month high of $27.93.

The AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF (ARB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund tracks a global USD-hedged index that uses a merger arbitrage strategy by providing long exposure to takeover targets and short exposure the acquiring company. ARB was launched on May 7, 2020 and is managed by Altshares.

