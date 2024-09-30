Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Franklin Inc Equity Focus Etf (NYSEARCA:FLLV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Franklin Inc Equity Focus Etf (NYSEARCA:FLLV – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 116,975 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,271 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 5.32% of Franklin Inc Equity Focus Etf worth $6,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Inc Equity Focus Etf in the first quarter valued at $983,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Inc Equity Focus Etf by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 13,088 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Franklin Inc Equity Focus Etf by 198.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 16,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 10,864 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Inc Equity Focus Etf in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, HTLF Bank lifted its position in Franklin Inc Equity Focus Etf by 1.2% during the second quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 283,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,245,000 after buying an additional 3,319 shares in the last quarter.

Get Franklin Inc Equity Focus Etf alerts:

Franklin Inc Equity Focus Etf Trading Up 0.2 %

FLLV opened at $52.75 on Monday. Franklin Inc Equity Focus Etf has a twelve month low of $45.52 and a twelve month high of $54.69. The firm has a market cap of $116.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.45.

About Franklin Inc Equity Focus Etf

The Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF (FLLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund which seeks capital appreciation with lower volatility than the Russell 1000 Index. FLLV was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Inc Equity Focus Etf (NYSEARCA:FLLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Inc Equity Focus Etf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Inc Equity Focus Etf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.