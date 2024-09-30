Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $6.75 Million Holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Free Report) by 25.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,468 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.71% of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF worth $6,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDU. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 124,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,971,000 after buying an additional 12,692 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,768,000. Retirement Planning Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bensler LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 2,672.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 188,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,579,000 after buying an additional 181,853 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Price Performance

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF stock opened at $101.45 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.50. iShares U.S. Utilities ETF has a one year low of $68.87 and a one year high of $102.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 0.48.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

