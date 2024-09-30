Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Free Report) by 47.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,717 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.44% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals worth $6,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,884,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $137,729,000 after purchasing an additional 7,598 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 659,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,097,000 after acquiring an additional 191,870 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 124.3% during the second quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 514,946 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,389,000 after acquiring an additional 285,350 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 292,475 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,644,000 after purchasing an additional 12,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 202,842 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,091,000 after acquiring an additional 13,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Ligand Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of LGND opened at $97.37 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.88 and a 200-day moving average of $88.53. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $49.24 and a 1 year high of $112.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.01.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ligand Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:LGND Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.34. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 29.69%. The firm had revenue of $41.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.04 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Andrew Reardon sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.39, for a total transaction of $159,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,397,392.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Todd C. Davis acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $97.39 per share, for a total transaction of $243,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,979,943.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew Reardon sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.39, for a total transaction of $159,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,397,392.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,613 shares of company stock valued at $5,255,692. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LGND

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and licensing of biopharmaceutical assets worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Rylaze, a recombinant erwinia asparaginase for the treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma in adult and pediatric patients; Filspari, a dual endothelin and angiotensin II receptor antagonist in development for rare kidney diseases and non-immunosuppressive treatment indicated for immunoglobulin A nephropathy; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LGND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.