Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJT – Free Report) by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 321,602 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,293 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $6,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 30,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 4,156 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ BSJT opened at $21.83 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $19.29 and a 12 month high of $22.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.26.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.116 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.38%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSJT was launched on Sep 15, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

