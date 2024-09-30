Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 163,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 846 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.22% of National Storage Affiliates Trust worth $6,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the fourth quarter worth $2,468,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,309,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,789,000 after buying an additional 950,171 shares during the period. D. Scott Neal Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 20.3% during the second quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 277,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,425,000 after buying an additional 46,848 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 85,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,350,000 after acquiring an additional 39,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 371.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 83,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,284,000 after purchasing an additional 66,082 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $44.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NSA opened at $47.45 on Monday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a twelve month low of $27.86 and a twelve month high of $49.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.81.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $190.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.37 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.28%.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

(Free Report)

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.