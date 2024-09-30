American Century Companies Inc. Sells 2,028 Shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

American Century Companies Inc. cut its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,028 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $1,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABG. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the second quarter worth about $155,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the fourth quarter worth about $162,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the second quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the second quarter worth about $194,000.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $190.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Asbury Automotive Group in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $216.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.75.

Asbury Automotive Group Stock Performance

Shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock opened at $244.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.49. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $178.40 and a 12 month high of $277.13.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $6.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.31 by ($0.91). The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 17.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 26.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Asbury Automotive Group

In related news, CEO David W. Hult sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.18, for a total transaction of $113,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,911,548.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Impactive Capital Lp sold 8,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.63, for a total value of $1,884,687.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,008,649 shares in the company, valued at $453,211,473.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David W. Hult sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.18, for a total value of $113,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,911,548.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Asbury Automotive Group

(Free Report)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.