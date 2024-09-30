Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Makes New $6.71 Million Investment in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 46,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,713,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Transform Wealth LLC raised its stake in Powell Industries by 25,920.5% during the 2nd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 1,674,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $240,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667,728 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 274,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,347,000 after buying an additional 35,818 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 471.5% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 31,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,448,000 after acquiring an additional 25,789 shares during the last quarter. Spirepoint Private Client LLC bought a new stake in shares of Powell Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,533,000. Finally, Ausbil Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in Powell Industries by 401.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd now owns 23,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after buying an additional 18,548 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.56, for a total transaction of $5,339,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 682,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,704,513.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Powell Industries news, major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 25,000 shares of Powell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.56, for a total transaction of $5,339,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 682,265 shares in the company, valued at $145,704,513.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brett Alan Cope sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.31, for a total value of $391,352.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,166,762.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,100 shares of company stock valued at $7,563,552. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ POWL opened at $219.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.87. Powell Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.51 and a 12-month high of $223.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $168.46 and its 200-day moving average is $158.66.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $1.63. Powell Industries had a return on equity of 33.09% and a net margin of 13.77%. The firm had revenue of $288.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Powell Industries, Inc. will post 12.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. Powell Industries’s payout ratio is 12.59%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Powell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th.

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

