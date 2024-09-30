American Century Companies Inc. Has $1.43 Million Stock Position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK – Free Report) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,846 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,529 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $1,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CUK. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Carnival Co. & during the 1st quarter worth $9,001,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the first quarter worth about $1,189,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 595.8% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE CUK opened at $16.86 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.28. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52-week low of $9.77 and a 52-week high of $17.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94 and a beta of 2.74.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

