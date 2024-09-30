WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 227,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,043 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.38% of WesBanco worth $6,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 214.5% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of WesBanco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 26,200.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 3,144 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WesBanco in the second quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of WesBanco by 27.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. 61.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WesBanco alerts:

WesBanco Stock Performance

Shares of WesBanco stock opened at $29.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.06 and a 200-day moving average of $29.11. WesBanco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.00 and a 1-year high of $34.85.

WesBanco Dividend Announcement

WesBanco ( NASDAQ:WSBC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.04). WesBanco had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 15.22%. The business had revenue of $234.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WesBanco, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Michael L. Perkins sold 5,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total value of $161,908.97. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,413,405.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WSBC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Hovde Group lifted their price target on shares of WesBanco from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on WesBanco from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Stephens lifted their price objective on WesBanco from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. DA Davidson increased their target price on WesBanco from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Monday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.71.

Read Our Latest Report on WSBC

WesBanco Profile

(Free Report)

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, mortgage banking, and insurance services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WesBanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesBanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.