Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 231,315 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,283 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Option Care Health worth $6,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Option Care Health by 130.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Option Care Health by 24,625.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 48.4% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 14.8% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Option Care Health in the first quarter worth about $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OPCH opened at $31.42 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.29. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.11 and a 1-year high of $34.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Option Care Health ( NASDAQ:OPCH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 4.60%. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OPCH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Option Care Health in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Option Care Health from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Option Care Health news, CFO Michael H. Shapiro sold 23,217 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total transaction of $718,566.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 247,317 shares in the company, valued at $7,654,461.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Michael H. Shapiro sold 23,217 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total transaction of $718,566.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 247,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,654,461.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth Quadros Betten sold 47,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total value of $1,477,738.79. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $663,429.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health Profile

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

