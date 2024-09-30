Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 7,156 Shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 247,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,156 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.23% of Highwoods Properties worth $6,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,306,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 187,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,324,000 after purchasing an additional 81,529 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Highwoods Properties by 402.4% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 485,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,140,000 after buying an additional 388,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 46,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on HIW shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Highwoods Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.29.

Highwoods Properties Price Performance

HIW stock opened at $32.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 1.26. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.06 and a 12-month high of $33.96.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $204.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.06 million. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 18.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Highwoods Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is 163.93%.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.