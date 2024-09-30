Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 42.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 339,130 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100,283 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BSCR. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. Vima LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 402.5% in the 2nd quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 6,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 5,180 shares in the last quarter.

BSCR opened at $19.75 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $18.52 and a 52 week high of $19.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.36.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.069 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

