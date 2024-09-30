Streamline Health Solutions Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Friday, October 4th (NASDAQ:STRM)

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM – Free Report)’s stock is set to reverse split on the morning of Friday, October 4th. The 1-15 reverse split was announced on Thursday, September 26th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Thursday, October 3rd.

Streamline Health Solutions Trading Up 4.7 %

NASDAQ:STRM opened at $0.24 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.62. Streamline Health Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.14 and a 12 month high of $1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 11th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.48 million during the quarter. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative net margin of 92.72% and a negative return on equity of 44.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on STRM. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Streamline Health Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Streamline Health Solutions

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Streamline Health Solutions stock. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 123,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Streamline Health Solutions as of its most recent SEC filing. 31.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Streamline Health Solutions

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers RevID, an automated revenue reconciliation software; eValuator, a coding analysis platform; data comparison engine; coding and clinical documentation improvement (CDI) solutions, including CDI, abstracting, and physician query; and financial management solutions, such as accounts receivable management, denials management, claims processing, spend management, and audit management.

