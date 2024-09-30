Analysts Set RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) PT at $122.22

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $122.22.

Several analysts have commented on RPM shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of RPM International from $136.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of RPM International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on RPM International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Vertical Research raised RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on RPM International from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th.

Get RPM International alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on RPM International

RPM International Stock Down 0.8 %

RPM International stock opened at $122.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $117.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.54. The firm has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. RPM International has a twelve month low of $88.84 and a twelve month high of $125.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.97.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.56. RPM International had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. RPM International’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that RPM International will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RPM International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.40%.

Insider Transactions at RPM International

In other news, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 1,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.79, for a total transaction of $171,031.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,866,890.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 57,083 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.06, for a total transaction of $6,625,052.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,039,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,590,982.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 1,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.79, for a total transaction of $171,031.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,866,890.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of RPM International

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RPM. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in RPM International by 14.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 808 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in RPM International by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,833 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC lifted its holdings in RPM International by 5.9% in the second quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 2,514 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of RPM International by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 5,491 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in RPM International by 8.1% during the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

About RPM International

(Get Free Report

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.