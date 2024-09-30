Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 418,839 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,034 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Neogen worth $6,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEOG. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Neogen by 173.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Neogen in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in Neogen by 264.1% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in Neogen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Quantum Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neogen in the second quarter worth approximately $156,000. 96.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Neogen

In related news, Director James P. Tobin purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.86 per share, with a total value of $50,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 23,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,389.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Neogen Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NEOG stock opened at $16.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.61 and a 200-day moving average of $15.20. Neogen Co. has a 12 month low of $11.46 and a 12 month high of $20.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 1,661.00 and a beta of 1.21.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $236.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.83 million. Neogen had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a positive return on equity of 3.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Neogen Co. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on NEOG shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Neogen from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Neogen to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th.

Neogen Profile

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

