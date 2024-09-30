Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $237,000 Holdings in GlobalFoundries Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GlobalFoundries Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,687 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in GlobalFoundries were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of GlobalFoundries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in GlobalFoundries during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in GlobalFoundries by 38.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of GlobalFoundries by 47.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of GlobalFoundries by 128.8% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on GFS shares. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of GlobalFoundries from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on GlobalFoundries from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on GlobalFoundries from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.54.

GlobalFoundries Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of GFS opened at $40.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.68. The stock has a market cap of $22.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.54. GlobalFoundries Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.49 and a 12 month high of $62.61.

GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. GlobalFoundries had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 11.82%. GlobalFoundries’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts predict that GlobalFoundries Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GlobalFoundries Profile

GlobalFoundries Inc, a semiconductor foundry, provides range of mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies worldwide. It manufactures various semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units.

