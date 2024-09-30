Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIEW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIEW – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,400 shares, an increase of 25.1% from the August 31st total of 19,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 196,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FFIEW opened at $0.02 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.03. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.13.

Get Faraday Future Intelligent Electric alerts:

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, engineering, sale, and distribution of electric vehicles and related products in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.