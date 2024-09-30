Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIEW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIEW – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,400 shares, an increase of 25.1% from the August 31st total of 19,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 196,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ FFIEW opened at $0.02 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.03. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.13.
Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Company Profile
