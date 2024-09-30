Organization of Football Prognostics S.A. (OTCMKTS:GOFPY) Short Interest Update

Organization of Football Prognostics S.A. (OTCMKTS:GOFPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the August 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Organization of Football Prognostics Stock Performance

Organization of Football Prognostics stock opened at C$8.88 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$8.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.54. Organization of Football Prognostics has a 1-year low of C$7.51 and a 1-year high of C$9.50.

About Organization of Football Prognostics

Organization of Football Prognostics SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates and manages numerical lottery and sports betting games in Greece. The company operates through Lotteries, Betting (Land Based), Online Betting, Other Online Games, Instant & Passives, VLTs (video lottery terminals), Telecommunication & eMoney Services, and Other segments.

