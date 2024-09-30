Organization of Football Prognostics S.A. (OTCMKTS:GOFPY) Short Interest Update

Organization of Football Prognostics S.A. (OTCMKTS:GOFPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the August 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Organization of Football Prognostics Stock Performance
Organization of Football Prognostics stock opened at C$8.88 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$8.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.54. Organization of Football Prognostics has a 1-year low of C$7.51 and a 1-year high of C$9.50.
About Organization of Football Prognostics
