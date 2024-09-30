Cancom SE (OTCMKTS:CCCMF) Short Interest Update

Cancom SE (OTCMKTS:CCCMF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the August 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.
Cancom Stock Performance
Shares of CCCMF opened at $35.05 on Monday. Cancom has a one year low of $35.05 and a one year high of $35.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.05 and a 200-day moving average of $32.29.
About Cancom
