Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTS) Short Interest Update

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,900 shares, an increase of 23.9% from the August 31st total of 33,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Alpha Tau Medical

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRTS. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Tau Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alpha Tau Medical by 83.7% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Financial Guidance Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alpha Tau Medical by 83.7% in the second quarter. Financial Guidance Group Inc. now owns 21,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpha Tau Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its position in shares of Alpha Tau Medical by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 338,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 8,641 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Alpha Tau Medical alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DRTS shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Alpha Tau Medical in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Alpha Tau Medical in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.

Alpha Tau Medical Stock Performance

Shares of DRTS stock opened at $2.33 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 0.77. Alpha Tau Medical has a one year low of $1.75 and a one year high of $3.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 11.60 and a current ratio of 11.66.

Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Equities analysts anticipate that Alpha Tau Medical will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alpha Tau Medical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd., a clinical-stage oncology therapeutics company, engages in research, development, and commercialization of diffusing alpha-emitters radiation therapy (Alpha DaRT) for the treatment of solid cancer In Israel and the United States. Its Alpha-DaRT technology used in clinical trials for skin, oral, pancreatic, prostate, and breast cancers; and preclinical studies for brain, hepatic cell carcinoma, glioblastoma multiforme, lung cancer, and others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Tau Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Tau Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.