Short Interest in AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU) Increases By 24.9%

AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,360,000 shares, an increase of 24.9% from the August 31st total of 4,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,650,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

AngloGold Ashanti Price Performance

Shares of AU stock opened at $27.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.80. AngloGold Ashanti has a 52 week low of $14.91 and a 52 week high of $32.57.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The mining company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AngloGold Ashanti will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

AngloGold Ashanti Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from AngloGold Ashanti’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.19. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th.

AU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on AngloGold Ashanti from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Scotiabank restated a “sector underperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research note on Monday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AngloGold Ashanti

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 27,747,289 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $615,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948,322 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,743,697 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $312,940,000 after buying an additional 1,215,741 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC raised its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 395.0% in the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,101,183 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $27,818,000 after buying an additional 878,717 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,424,939 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,632,000 after acquiring an additional 492,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP grew its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 5,874,951 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $109,803,000 after acquiring an additional 446,132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.09% of the company’s stock.

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, Australia, and the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita mine located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.

