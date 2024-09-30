Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,000 shares, an increase of 24.6% from the August 31st total of 30,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 368,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DTEGY shares. UBS Group cut shares of Deutsche Telekom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Deutsche Telekom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th.
Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. Deutsche Telekom had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $30.56 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that Deutsche Telekom will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.
Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, Group Development, and Group Headquarters and Group Services segments. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.
