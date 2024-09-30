The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) Short Interest Update

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a growth of 24.8% from the August 31st total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 22,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.08 per share, with a total value of $227,515.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,650,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,634,772. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 150,986 shares of company stock valued at $1,531,130 over the last three months.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GRX. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd grew its holdings in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 69,396 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 15,200 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital increased its position in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 232.7% in the 1st quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 101,196 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 70,777 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,056,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 26.7% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 115,919 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 24,430 shares during the last quarter.

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Stock Performance

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of GRX stock opened at $10.99 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.06. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has a twelve month low of $7.73 and a twelve month high of $11.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%.

About The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust

The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.

