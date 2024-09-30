FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP) Short Interest Up 24.7% in September

FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,860,000 shares, a growth of 24.7% from the August 31st total of 5,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days. Approximately 6.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

FTAI Infrastructure Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of FTAI Infrastructure stock opened at $9.13 on Monday. FTAI Infrastructure has a 1-year low of $2.84 and a 1-year high of $10.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $928.47 million, a PE ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 1.29.

Get FTAI Infrastructure alerts:

FTAI Infrastructure (NASDAQ:FIP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.17). FTAI Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 49.85% and a negative return on equity of 44.09%. The company had revenue of $84.89 million for the quarter.

FTAI Infrastructure Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. FTAI Infrastructure’s payout ratio is -6.19%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of FTAI Infrastructure in a research note on Monday, August 5th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of FTAI Infrastructure from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FTAI Infrastructure

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Fig Buyer Gp, Llc sold 3,399,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $30,731,489.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,418,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,103,791.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FTAI Infrastructure

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FIP. Luxor Capital Group LP grew its position in shares of FTAI Infrastructure by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 4,269,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,628 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in FTAI Infrastructure by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 2,957,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,520,000 after purchasing an additional 618,625 shares during the period. Highland Peak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTAI Infrastructure during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,148,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of FTAI Infrastructure by 44.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,470,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,688,000 after buying an additional 449,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTAI Infrastructure in the second quarter worth $2,766,000. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FTAI Infrastructure Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FTAI Infrastructure Inc focuses on acquiring, developing, and operating assets and businesses that represent infrastructure for customers in the transportation, energy, and industrial products industries in North America. The company operates through five segments: Railroad, Jefferson Terminal, Repauno, Power and Gas, and Sustainability and Energy Transition.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FTAI Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAI Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.